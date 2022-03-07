Cataract: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Cataract is the clouding of the naturally clear lens of the eyes that slowly degrades the vision quality. Most cataracts develop gradually with an undisturbed change in vision.

People are often unaware of the fact that they might be experiencing the condition since the change in vision is so slow. As the cataract becomes larger, the lens becomes more clouded. Cloudier the lens, more poor is the vision.

Cataract usually affects both the eyes together but one eye may be affected by a more advanced level of the condition, which causes a visual difference between the two eyes. Poor vision as a result of cataract can lead to difficulty in reading, driving at night, playing golf, etc.

