5 Yoga Poses To Keep the Heart Healthy
Try these 5 simple and effective yoga poses to keep the heart healthy.
A person's heart is one of the main organs of their body and it works continuously without a break, even while we sleep. The main function of the heart is to pump blood to all the other organs of the body for the smooth functioning of the entire body. It is important that we stay active and do not lead a sedentary lifestyle.
Even if you are someone who is old or cannot indulge in high-intensity yoga, a slow form of exercise, yoga can be beneficial as well. An unhealthy heart can increase the risk of cardiovascular conditions. Thus we are here with the 5 yoga poses for a healthy heart.
1. Extended Triangle Pose
This is a classic standing posture that may not require a yoga mat. It may help alleviate backache, sciatica, and neck pain as well. It helps relax your spine, hips, and groin while strengthening your shoulders, chest, and legs. It may also help manage stress and anxiety.
This pose focuses on muscles like latissimus dorsi, internal oblique, gluteus maximus, and medius, hamstrings, and quadriceps.
Stand straight, place your feet about 4 feet apart.
Your right toes should face forward, and your left toes should be placed out at an angle.
Lift your arms parallel to the floor and place your palms downward.
Tilt slightly forward and hinge at your right hip to come forward with your arm and torso.
Bring your hand to your leg, a yoga block, or onto the floor.
Now slowly extend your left arm towards the ceiling.
Look up, forward, or down.
Repeat the pose on both sides and hold it for a minute.
2. Bridge Pose
The bridge pose helps regulate blood pressure. It calms the brain and alleviates stress. It is beneficial in managing mild depression and is good for abdominal organs, lungs, menstrual pain, fatigue, headache, and anxiety as well.
Lie on your back, place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
3. Tree Pose
This pose will give you a sense of grounding while helping you improve your balance, and strengthen your legs, and back.
If you want to practise the tree pose, follow these steps.
Let your right foot high up on your left thigh. Place the sole of the foot flat and firmly.
Your left leg should be straight while you try to find your balance.
Inhale deeply and raise your arms over your head while bringing your palms together.
Keep your spine straight and take a few deep breaths.
Slowly exhale while bringing your hands down and releasing your right leg. Back in the standing position, repeat the same with the other leg.
4. Chair Pose
Chair Pose helps improve your balance and improve cardiovascular health, and resilience. It primarily strengthens your core, thighs, and ankles. But it has also proved to be effective to improve posture and neck hump. Here are the steps:
Stand straight with your feet wider than hip-width apart and your arms at the sides.
Inhale and lift your arms to the height of your ears, stretch them straight, and parallel with wrists and fingers long.
Keep your shoulders down and spine neutral.
Exhale while bending your knees, keep your thighs and knees parallel. Lean your torso forward at a right angle with the tops of your thighs.
Keep your neck and head in line with your torso and arms. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
5. Standing Forward Bend Pose
You can perform this pose by standing with your feet about 6 inches apart and folding the chest to the ground. Try reaching toward the flat surface or bend the arms, and clutch the opposite elbow with the opposite hand.
This pose not only helps deal with insomnia but reduces the frequency of headaches as well. This yoga pose also helps with anxiety. You must make sure that while performing the pose, you sway a little side to side and inhale. Bend your knees as much as required to prevent strain. Gradually you will feel the tension in the hips and legs releasing.
