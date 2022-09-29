Heart Defects in Children: What Govt Can Do to Help Parents, Fight Stigma

Speaking about why government intervention is the need of the hour, Simran Sagar, who is the Director of Operations at Genesis Foundation, told FIT:

"There is no awareness among parents about what CHD is. So, there is anxiety not just about the health of their children, about their survival, but also about the money it is going to cost. They are worried if the child is actually going to be alright after the surgery, whether they will be able to meet the follow-up medical care. There are times when parents almost give up – especially when it comes to girl children because they say that they have other children to also worry about. If the girl child has to undergo open heart surgery, they worry about her marriage, whether she will be able to have children herself. We do a lot of counselling and take help from partner doctors. But it is most definitely time for the government to step in," Simran Sagar told FIT.