MBBS classes from temporary campuses, limited Out Patient Department (OPD) services, and some with no In Patient Department (IPD) services – none of the 15 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), announced by the Centre since 2014 are “fully functional” yet.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, responding to questions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this monsoon session, shared the progress of each of these institutes.

With a political slugfest between the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the Opposition-ruled state governments keeping AIIMS Darbhanga and AIIMS Madurai in the headlines, FIT breaks down the data to get a status update on the premier medical institutions.