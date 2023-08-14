What was said: “Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that #Bihar the government has given free 151 acres of land to the center for its establishment and also allocated more than 250 crores for land filling but unfortunately, doing politics, the center did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The country at least expects truth and facts from the Prime Minister but he told a blatant lie,” Yadav posted on X on Saturday:

Yadav went on to add that in June, he spoke with the union health minister, urging him to approve the construction, but received no positive response.