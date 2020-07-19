Padmanabha Swamy Temple Verdict and the Curious Case of Vault B

The Supreme Court verdict of 13 July in the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple case handed back control to its erstwhile trustees, the descendants of the Travancore-Cochin royal family.

The temple situated in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala is one of the most important Vaishnava temples. With the recent opening of its vaults, the temple has been acknowledged as the world’s richest place of worship in the world.

Situated in an eight-acre plot in the heart of city, the temple has an 18-feet idol of Padmanabha in a reclining pose. The main temple, its towers, and the fortress-like walls are built in granite.

Here is all you need to know about the controversy around the temple and the case of the mysterious Vault B.