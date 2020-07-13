SC Upholds Ex-Royal Family’s Admin Rights Over Kerala Temple

In what comes as a relief to the erstwhile royal family of Travancore, the Supreme Court on Monday, 13 July, upheld the administrative rights of the family over the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, which is considered one of the richest temples in the world.

The case had gained attention for the temple’s mysterious Vault B, which is one of six vaults, that the royal family refused to open, claiming it had some mystical curse.