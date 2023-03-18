India's University Rankings: Why Are Doubts Being Raised Over NAAC Grades?

Within a matter of weeks, two big developments pertaining to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) – an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC) – have put it in the eye of a storm.

The council – which assesses the quality of India’s higher educational institutions (HEIs) and awards grades to them – first faced allegations of irregularities by Bhushan Patwardhan, chairperson of NAAC’s executive committee. After repeatedly demanding an independent probe into the functioning of the NAAC, Patwardhan resigned on 5 March.

Close on the heels of Patwardhan's resignation, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) found irregularities in the grading process.

So, why does the grading process matter? What are the allegations against the NAAC? And what happens next?