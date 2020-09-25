72% School Toilets Built by PSEs Have No Running Water: CAG Report

Around 72 percent toilets built in government schools by seven Central Public Sector Enterprises did not have running water, while around 55 percent did not have any hand-washing facilities whatsoever, reveals a survey conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General reveals, The Indian Express reported.

According to the survey, which was conducted in 2019, around 30 percent of toilets constructed by seven out of 53 Central Public Sector Enterprises, including NTPC, PGCIL, NHPC, PFC, REC, ONGC and CIL did not have soap or disinfectants, while around 30 percent were not in use.