Mizoram Elections 2023: Will Ethnic Clashes in Manipur Be a Poll Issue?

Mizoram is set to witness a close competition between ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, according to surveys. The state prepares to cast its votes for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly in a single phase on Tuesday, 7 November.

Candidates in Mizoram ended their election campaign on Sunday, 5 November, at 4 pm, Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela had informed.

The Quint gives a lowdown of the main parties contesting in the elections and the key poll issues.