As JioCinema Goes Premium With HBO Content, What is Disney+ Hotstar's Future?

Disney+ Hotstar has lost 4 million subscribers within three months since it stopped streaming HBO Max content in India, according to reports. On the other hand, Viacom 18's JioCinema, which recently became the new home for HBO and Warner Bros' beloved shows like Succession and Gotham Knights, has now gone premium.

What is JioCinema's new subscription model? What shows will be available for free on the platform? And what does Disney+ Hotstar's future look like? Here's all you need to know.