Explained: As Viacom18 Clinches HBO Shows, Can JioCinema Rule Indian OTT Space?

Our beloved HBO shows – Succession, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us – are set to return to India with Reliance's Viacom18 and Warner Bros Discovery signing a multi-layer agreement on 27 April, making JioCinema India the new home for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros content from May 2023 onwards.

The questions worth asking now are – how will this disrupt India's OTT space? Will this move make JioCinema the biggest OTT platform in India? And how will this historic deal affect the platform's viewership? We explain.