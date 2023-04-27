ADVERTISEMENT

HBO's 'Succession' to Stream in India Again: Here's How the Fans Reacted

HBO's 'Succession' earlier used to stream on Dsiney+ Hotstar in India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
2 min read
HBO's 'Succession' to Stream in India Again: Here's How the Fans Reacted
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

HBO's wildly popular series, Succession, is all set to make its comeback in India. According to reports, the beloved series will make its premiere on JioCinema as Reliance JV has struck a content streaming deal with Warner Bros.

Along with Succession, other highly successful HBO shows like Game of Thrones and the upcoming Harry Potter Reboot Series will also stream on Reliance's streaming app.

Here's how the fans reacted:

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "Seems like they pull off a Murdoch for telecasting Succession. Oh, the irony."

Here are some other reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Succession used to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The show's fourth season was slated for a 26 March release on the streaming platform. However, the platform confirmed that it will no longer carry HBO content from 31 March onwards in India. 

Also Read

HBO Content to Exit Disney+ Hotstar: How Will It Affect the Streaming Platform?

HBO Content to Exit Disney+ Hotstar: How Will It Affect the Streaming Platform?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×