Explained: Oxygen Crisis in India and Some Distant Solutions

Amid the much harsher, second wave of COVID infections, India has also been suffering from a shortage of medical oxygen. With more than 22 lakh active cases, several states have reported shortages in oxygen and have been appealing to the Central government to cater to their needs.

On Wednesday, 24 COVID-19 patients died due to low oxygen supply after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident caused the oxygen supply to be disrupted for 30 crucial minutes and led to the death of 24 patients on ventilators. Another tragedy that could’ve been avoided.

A tender to import 50,000 tonnes of medical oxygen has been floated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and ‘Oxygen Express’ trains have been started to help hard-hit states. But how did we reach this point of commotion despite having a year to prepare? We explain.