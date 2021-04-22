Sitaram Yechury’s Son Passes Away After 2-Week Battle With COVID

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday, 22 April, took to Twitter to share that his elder son Ashish has passed away from COVID-related complications. He was 35.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” the politician wrote on Twitter.