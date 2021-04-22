Dear PM, COVID Surge is Worse Than 2020, End ‘Policy Paralysis’

Have you heard of B.1.167? It’s the Indian-origin double mutant strain of the coronavirus. Many experts believe it’s the main cause of the second COVID surge. The main cause of thousands of deaths we are seeing now. But do you know this strain of the virus was detected on 5 October 2020?

Immediately, red flags should have gone up, thousands of samples of this strain should have been put through gene sequencing to understand it better – how to treat it better, maybe even modify India’s vaccines to counter this deadly strain.

But again, we moved too slowly. A The Indian Express report says we did nothing in October, November and December 2020.