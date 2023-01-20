What is Doppler Weather Radar and How Will It Help India Manage Disasters?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will deploy 25 additional Doppler Weather Radar systems across India by 2025 in an effort to strengthen its weather forecast system and better track and predict disasters and extreme weather events, the weather authority said on Sunday, 15 January.

The announcement comes months after parts of northeast India, including Assam and Meghalaya, were struck by floods, displacing over 4 lakh people, and killing at least 50 people. In total, in 2022 there were over 2,220 deaths related to extreme weather events in the country.

The move is expected to help the IMD better predict disasters and reduce the loss of life and damage to property.

But how will more Doppler Weather Radar systems accomplish this? What can we expect once they're installed? How much will they really help? Keep reading.