In Photos: Roads Waterlogged, Trees Uprooted as Rains Continue To Lash Delhi

Parts of Delhi were submerged for the second consecutive day on Thursday, 22 September, as incessant rain continued to lash the national capital region.

A portion of a road in the city caved, roads were left waterlogged, and trees were uprooted, as massive traffic snarls were reported from many parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the weather department issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rains at most places in the city.