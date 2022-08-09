Who Is Self-Proclaimed Saint 'Mirchi Baba,' Arrested in Alleged Rape Case in MP?

Bhopal Police nabbed Mirchi Baba following a rape case that was filed a few days ago on the complaint of a woman from Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

The woman alleged that she met with Mirchi Baba seeking solution to not being able to conceive a child in four years of her marriage. He allegedly convinced her to consume something like Sabudana goli (Sago balls) after which the woman lost consciousness and was raped.