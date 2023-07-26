Explained: Is the 'Oppenheimer' Sex Scene Really 'Waging War' on Hinduism?

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has sparked outrage among Hindus over its reference to the Bhagavad Gita, the holy scripture of Hindus, during an intimate scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

As per reports, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) officials to remove the "now objectionable" sequence from the film. Uday Mahurkar, an information commissioner, has also accused the film of "waging war" on Hinduism.

So, what's the controversy all about? What was the Bhagavad Gita reference used in the film? And why has it caused an uproar among Indians? Here's all you need to know: