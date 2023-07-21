ADVERTISEMENT
'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet

Sharing a clip, a Twitter user exclaimed, "OPPENHEIMER IS CINEMA!" while another called it 'spectacular'.

'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet
Christopher Nolan's most-awaited magnum opus, Oppenheimer has finally hit the silver screens today (21 July). The film is a dramatic retelling of World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project where J. Robert Oppenheimer spent years developing and designing the first atomic bomb.

As all Nolan films do, Oppenheimer invited truckloads of pre-release hype and now that it's finally out, fan verdicts are rolling in with #Oppenheimer relentlessly trending on social media.

Sharing a clip from the film, a Twitter user exclaimed, "OPPENHEIMER IS CINEMA!!" while another found the film 'spectacular'.

Check how other netizens are reacting here:

