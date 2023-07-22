Ranbir & Arjun Watch 'Oppenheimer'; Video From Theatre Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor watched Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on Friday, 21 July.

On Friday, 21 July, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted watching Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at a theatre in Mumbai. A video from the theatre has surfaced online.

In the clip, Ranbir and Arjun can be seen seated in the hall. Ranbir sported a black hoodie with a cap of the same colour.

Oppenheimer released in theatres on 21 July and is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film is about J Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.

