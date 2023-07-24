ADVERTISEMENT
Anurag Thakur 'Upset' Over Gita Mention In Oppenheimer Sex Scene: Report

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is running successfully at the Indian box office.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is upset with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for clearing an "objectionable" scene in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer, as reported by The Indian Express.

In continuation of the report, he has asked the officials to remove the controversial scene from screenings of the film in Indian theatres.

Moreover, sources told The Indian Express, "Action could also be taken against the officials who had given the clearance."

In the controversial scene, the titular character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, appears to be having sex as he reads out verses from an ancient Sanskrit scripture, said to be from the Bhagavad Gita. The scene has caused relative discontent on social media.

The film is successfully running in Indian theatres and has collected over Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend.

The film released alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie and has performed better than the latter in India.

Topics:  Oppenheimer   MP Anurag Thakur 

