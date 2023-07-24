'Oppenheimer': No CGI For Explosion Shots, But at What Cost to The Environment?

After much anticipation, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer finally hit the big screens on 21 July and opened to exceptionally good reviews. But let's talk about something that seems to have slipped under the radar in all the fanfare surrounding the film – the potential environmental damage caused by it.

Based on the life of Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, Nolan's latest created quite a buzz for his "ground-breaking" decision to practically mimic the Trinity Test, the world's first-ever atomic explosion, without the use of CGI.

But have you ever stopped to consider what goes on behind the scenes of these thrilling, explosive sequences? Let us take you through.