Cue Memes: Indian Fans React To CGI Dress Covering Florence Pugh In Oppenheimer

The sheer irony of censor boards slapping on a CGI dress to hide nudity in a Christopher Nolan film!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
While Christopher Nolan's hotly awaited Oppenheimer continues to transfix audiences worldwide, viewers in countries like India and Indonesia are buzzing about a specific scene in the film.

While Western audiences witnessed actors Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh in intense sex scenes where they were both naked, certain countries are screening a version of the film where Pugh's bare body is covered up by a black, CGI dress.

Oppenheimer, which hit cinemas on 21 July, explores the story of the “father of the atomic bomb", J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), and his passionate entanglement with psychiatrist Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh). Their complex affair unfolds amidst Oppenheimer's marriage to Emily Blunt's character, Katherine "Kitty" Puening.

As soon as snaps from the censored cut hit the internet, it sparked some hilarious memes. Social media users are pointing out the irony of Christopher Nolan's relentless commitment to shooting the entire film without a trace of CGI, only to have conservative countries slap a virtual dress on Pugh for their audiences!

Take a look:

Topics:  Oppenheimer   CBFC   Florence Pugh 

