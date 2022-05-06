WFH: This Weekend, Keep Calm and Stream this 'K' Content on OTT Platforms

Kurup was forced against his will to join the Indian Air Force in the 1980s. He is said to have faked his death in 1984 to get away from a life that he did not choose. Kurup not only murdered a man named Chacko but also used the corpse as his own in a bid to claim insurance money. While Kerala Police managed to arrest his allies, Kurup evaded their clutches.

Sukumara Kurup's life and infamy have inspired several other films in the past, including Hindi film Moh Maya Money (2016) and Malayalam films NH 47 (1984) and Pinneyum (2016).

Crime is one of the best-selling genres on the silver-screen and now OTT platforms. And an origins story of a legendary criminal hits all the spots if done right. Srinath Rajendran, the director, has tried to explore the man and the myth in Kurup, the murderer.

Where to Watch: Netflix