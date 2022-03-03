WFH: War Is Getting Televised, But So Are Heartwarming Stories That Heal

The Hand has a simple plot: a young tailor falls in love with a beautiful geisha in the Hong Kong of 1960s. Miss Hua is on top of her game and Xiao Zhang can only dream of being a subject of her attention, let alone affection. Their fortunes begin to reverse as Zhang gets better in his craft and Miss Hua starts losing her admirers.

As time passes, the dynamics of their relationship change but the essential eroticism that binds the protagonists together stays intact. The class divisions are insurmountable, but Zhang has his ways of showing his love for Miss Hua who, in turn, acknowledges this devotion with grace.

This classic Wong Kar-Wai tale of love and longing has just one flaw: it finishes too soon. The intensity of desire that the film manages to depict could go on forever and the viewer still won't have enough of it.

The Hand shows how love heals, quite literally.

Where to Watch: Mubi