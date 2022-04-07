WFH: Justice, Jokes and Jugglery to Make Your Weekend Worthwhile

The journey of Watch From Home has reached the letter 'J' this weekend. The picks for this edition have everything from justice to joie de vivre, jugglery to jargon, and jokes to journals.

Admittedly, alliteration is not the best way to advertise films that are diverse in form and content. But, whatever catches the eye!

While Pakistan resolves its constitutional crisis and the world figures out a way to deal with the Russia-Ukraine war, here is a bunch of films that can help take one's mind off the macro events to focus on what's around and within oneself.

Escapism? Perhaps. Effective? Certainly.