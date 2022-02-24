WFH: Learn Geopolitics This Weekend By Watching These Films & Shows

Russia's attack on Ukraine has made some of the worst fears of geopolitics experts come true. While "World War 3" speculations are all over the place and, frankly, far-fetched, there is genuine concern about how this development is going to shape a world already ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And yet, some things remain the same one is not on the Ground Zero. Like the weekend. This edition of Watch From Home is dedicated to 'G' (...for 'Geopolitics'). The recommended films and shows shall give you a fair idea of what happens when countries lock horns with each other, or when a nation undergoes a historic transition: for better or for worse.

PS: This list does not claim to make you an expert of 'Entire Geopolitical Science'.