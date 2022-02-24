'We Woke Up to the Sound of Bombings, Knew Russia Had Attacked Ukraine'

For at least a month, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine were boiling over the separatist Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia wants to defend. This tension erupted today morning (Thursday, 24 February) when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military actions.

In between all this, we Indians studying in Ukraine find ourselves caught in the middle of the battlefield.

We woke up to the loud sound of bombing. Soon we realised that Ukraine was under attack and since then, there is panic amongst us.