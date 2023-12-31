Watch: Big B Gets Teary-Eyed as He Bids Goodbye to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, bid farewell to the show via an emotional video message. In the promotional video that was shared by Sony TV's official Instagram handle, Amitabh can be seen saying, "Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai. (Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to bid adieu to all of you. Starting tomorrow, the stage won't be set for the show. It's very difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning)"
KBC aired its final episode with guests like Sheela Devi, Avinash Bharti, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan and Sara Ali Khan.
On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Ganpath. He will next be seen in Kalki 2898-AD.
