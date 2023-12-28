Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Married

Former child actor Swini Khara, known for her role in 'Cheeni Kum', ties the knot with Urvish Desai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Married
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Former child actor Swini Khara, known for her role as 'Sexy' in Cheeni Kum which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in Leading roles has tied the knot with her long-time partner Urvish Desai. The former actor took to Instagram to share some stunning photos on 27 December.

She wrote, "Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day"

Also Read

In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-star Swini Khara Gets Engaged

In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-star Swini Khara Gets Engaged

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Amitabh Bachchan 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×