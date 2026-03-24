Silencing Hind Rajab: Why India’s Censor Board Fears a Palestinian Child's Voice

On 29 January 2024, a six-year-old Palestinian girl named Hind Rajab was fleeing her neighbourhood in Gaza with six members of her family—all civilians—to escape Israeli bombardment. Israeli tanks opened fire on their car.

Hind survived the initial assault, trapped inside the vehicle with the dead bodies of her relatives. She managed to call the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and begged for help.

For over three hours, PRCS workers in Ramallah stayed on the line with her as they tried to secure permission from the Israeli army to send an ambulance. When approval finally came, the PRCS dispatched two paramedics. But just as the ambulance was about to reach Hind, it lost contact with the team.