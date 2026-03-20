Oscar-Nominated Film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' Blocked In India

The Oscar-nominated film "The Voice of Hind Rajab," which tells the story of a young Palestinian girl killed during the Gaza conflict in early 2024, has been blocked from theatrical release in India. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify the film, preventing its distribution in the country. The film had previously been screened at international festivals and received critical acclaim, but Indian audiences will not have access to it in cinemas.
According to The Hindu, the film’s Indian distributor, Manoj Nandwana, stated that the CBFC orally rejected the film without providing a written explanation. Nandwana indicated that he had anticipated difficulties, as the film had already been denied clearance for several Indian film festivals over the past year, including the Bengaluru International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India in Goa.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the distributor was told by a CBFC member that releasing the film could negatively impact India-Israel relations. The film, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, depicts the true story of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in a car during the Gaza conflict, and follows the efforts of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to rescue her.
In the distributor’s account, further details emerged that the rejection was not formalised in writing, unlike previous cases where written reasons were provided. Nandwana also mentioned that the film’s producers were surprised by the ban and that he did not intend to pursue a legal challenge, citing a lack of confidence in the CBFC’s revising committee.
The film has been released in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and France, all of which maintain diplomatic relations with Israel as coverage revealed. The Indian distributor argued that blocking the film in India was unnecessary and did not reflect the strength of India-Israel ties.
“Screening a film is a reflection of our society’s freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who described the ban as “disgraceful.”
The only Indian festival where the film was screened was the Kolkata International Film Festival, which, according to the distributor, may have occurred because the organisers did not seek Union government clearance as reporting indicated. The distributor’s purchase of the film’s rights was not insured against such a ban, and the producers expressed shock at the outcome.
The film, which premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and won multiple awards, was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars and the Golden Globe Awards. It lost to "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent" in those respective categories as details emerged.
Political sensitivities around film content have been a recurring issue in India, with the CBFC often removing references to real-life political events and personalities. Both progressive and right-wing films have faced censorship, though the core messages of the latter have generally remained intact according to analysis.
“Banning films for potentially harming foreign relations is unworthy of a mature democracy,” Shashi Tharoor added, emphasising the importance of upholding freedom of expression.
Internationally, the Oscars have seen increased political engagement, with nominees and winners using the platform to address issues such as war, displacement, and human rights. Recent coverage noted that the team behind "The Voice of Hind Rajab" was among those who spoke out against war and discrimination during the awards season.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.