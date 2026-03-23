PM Modi Outlines India’s Response To West Asia Crisis In Lok Sabha

In his address, Modi stressed the need for Parliament to present a united front on the crisis, stating, “The situation arising out of this war is going to be felt for a long time. We need to be prepared and remain united.” He reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to the conflict, and India continues to advocate for de-escalation and peace in the region. Coverage revealed that Modi drew parallels with the Covid-19 period, urging readiness and resilience in the face of prolonged global uncertainty.