Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh said that Mumbai Police is looking into media reports that alleged that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry.Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. The post mortem report had confirmed death due to asphyxiation.Deshmukh said, "While the post mortem report says actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry."The actor had played the role of MS Dhoni in the cricketer's biography and also played the lead role in Kai Po Che.The provisional post mortem was conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. According to primary information, he was suffering from depression. No suicide note has been found from his residence so far.It was only recently that his former manager Disha Salian had died by suicide at Mumbai's Malad.Sushant rose to popularity with the Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta and then made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. His last movie was with Jacqueline Fernandes in the Netflix original Drive.Condolences have poured in from Bollywood, the TV industry, politicians and fans for Sushant's family.