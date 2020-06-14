A collage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘50’ dreams he wanted to fulfil is going viral on social media. In September 2019, Sushant had reportedly taken to Instagram to share handwritten notes of his wishes. Among them were learning to fly an aeroplane, teaching women self-defence, travelling through Europe and sending 100 kids to ISRO/NASA.The notes have resurfaced on social media, with a user captioning them as, “The heartbreaking end of a dreamer: the 50 dreams of #SushantSinghRajput”.A True Artist: Bollywood Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s DemiseSushant Singh also wanted to learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, and help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces. “What lovely handwriting he had,” a fan commented on the thread.Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The actor was 34 years old. Condolences poured in from Bollywood as the industry was left speechless by this rude shock.No One in The Industry Stood Up For Sushant: Sapna Bhavnani We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.