Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday, 10 August, to give a shoutout to the trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie, King of Kotha. Shah Rukh posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer , @dulQuer! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!"
Responding to Shah Rukh's message Dulquer wrote, "“Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir ! This is such a huge moment for me ! Fanboy forever."
Dulquer plays a local gangster in this period film. The trailer follows Raju aka Dulquer, who aspires to be a gangster or the 'King of Kotha,' just like his father.
Raju, an alcoholic, grows up to rule Kotha and become the "people's hero." Dulquer also has a romantic track with Aishwarya Lekshmi. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is set to release in August.
