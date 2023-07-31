Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Dances His Heart Out in New Song ‘Zinda Banda’

ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to release on 7 September.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film Jawan on Monday, 31 July. The song is titled 'Zinda Banda' in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu.

In the video of the song, we see, Shah Rukh Khan dancing energetically to the beats of 'Zinda Banda'. He also seems to be playing a cop, but not much is revealed about that.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a new poster of the song as well, he tweeted: "The Sound of Jawan! Song out today at 12:50pm ! #ZindaBanda (Hindi) #VandhaEdam (Tamil) #DhummeDhulipelaa (Telugu) #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The film is helmed by Atlee. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles apart from SRK, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller.

The action-thriller will also feature Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment

