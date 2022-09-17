'There Is Only One Shah Rukh Khan': Dulquer Salmaan On His Comparison With SRK
Several viewers compared the vintage style of Dulquer's role in 'Sita Ramam' with SRK's character in 'Veer Zaara'.
Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in Hanu Raghavapudi's historical romantic drama, Sita Ramam co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Following the release of the film, several viewers compared the vintage style of Dulquer's character with Shah Rukh Khan's in his 2004 classic, Veer Zaara opposite Preity Zinta.
Dulquer recently commented on the same and told PTI, "Comparing him to me is insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan."
Dulquer further told the news agency, that he is huge fan of the DDLJ actor, both on and off-screen. "He is such a model for all of us to follow. How he treats people, how he talks to them, how respectful he is with women. He is very special. I have grown up watching and loving his films like DDLJ. He has always been an inspiration. So, I am sure I have had influences in maybe how I interact with people, subconsciously. But, comparing him to me is insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan," he added.
Sita Ramam is a poetic romance drama that also manages to take us through the sensitive topic of the conflict between India and Pakistan. Likewise, SRK's Veer Zara tells the love story of an Indian man and a Pakistani woman, beautifully.
On the work front, Dulquer will be making his Bollywood debut with Chup: The Revenge of The Artist, directed by R Balki as a tribute to the late Guru Dutt. Besides Dulquer, the film also features Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhawanthary in pivotal roles. It is slated for its theatrical release on 23 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Dulquer Salmaan Shah Rukh Khan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.