Oscars 2023 Date: When & How To Watch 95th Academy Awards Ceremony Online & TV

One of the most prestigious award functions of Hollywood called Oscars is almost around the corner. The 95th Academy Awards will commence in a few days. After several speculations and predictions, a full list of Oscars nominees has been released, and it is full of surprises.

Some of the movies that are included in this year's Oscars 2023 are - Everything Everywhere All At Once; Avatar: The Way Of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking; Top Gun: Maverick; Elvis; Tar, and The Fabelmans. Besides, the Bollywood movie RRR by SS Rajamouli has also been nominated for its most famous song 'Naatu Naatu.'

Let us read about the date, time, host, presenter, live streaming, and everything about the Oscars 2023.