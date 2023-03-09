Oscars 2023 Date: When & How To Watch 95th Academy Awards Ceremony Online & TV
Oscars 2023 Date and Time - Know the live streaming, telecast, and other important details here.
One of the most prestigious award functions of Hollywood called Oscars is almost around the corner. The 95th Academy Awards will commence in a few days. After several speculations and predictions, a full list of Oscars nominees has been released, and it is full of surprises.
Some of the movies that are included in this year's Oscars 2023 are - Everything Everywhere All At Once; Avatar: The Way Of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking; Top Gun: Maverick; Elvis; Tar, and The Fabelmans. Besides, the Bollywood movie RRR by SS Rajamouli has also been nominated for its most famous song 'Naatu Naatu.'
Let us read about the date, time, host, presenter, live streaming, and everything about the Oscars 2023.
The Oscars is a one of the prestigious award ceremonies in the world that is held to appreciate and honor the creative and technical excellence in the film making industry. The awards are given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. All the winners of this prestigious award are given a golden statuette known as an Oscar.
Oscar awards are given in 23 different categories including film editing, costume design, directing, cinematography, acting, music, makeup and hairstyling.
Oscars 2023: Date, Time, and Venue
The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, 12 March 2023. The awards will start at 5 pm IST, and 1:00 GMT on 13 March 2023.
The Oscars 2023 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Deepika Padukone along with Dwayne Johnson and others will be the presenters.
When & Where To Watch Oscars - 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on TV & Online?
In the United States, the Oscars will be broadcasted live on the TV network ABC. The live streaming will be available on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.
In India the live streaming of Oscars 2023 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar.
