ADVERTISEMENT

'Naatu Naatu' From SS Rajamouli's RRR to be Performed Live at the Oscars 2023

'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has also been nominated for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
'Naatu Naatu' From SS Rajamouli's RRR to be Performed Live at the Oscars 2023
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

MM Keeravaani’s peppy dance number 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards, the show's producer announced on Tuesday, 28 February.

The song, composed by MM Keeravani, will be performed during the ceremony by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wildly popular song from the SS Rajamouli directorial has also been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. 'Naatu Naatu' features a dance battle between the film's lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is based on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s.

Besides the two leads, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles. The epic action drama had its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022. The sequel for the film is currently under development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Also Read

Critics Choice Super Awards: RRR's Ram Charan & Jr NTR Nominated For Best Actor

Critics Choice Super Awards: RRR's Ram Charan & Jr NTR Nominated For Best Actor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  RRR   SS Rajamouli   Ram Charan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×