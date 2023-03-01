'Naatu Naatu' From SS Rajamouli's RRR to be Performed Live at the Oscars 2023
'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has also been nominated for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023.
MM Keeravaani’s peppy dance number 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards, the show's producer announced on Tuesday, 28 February.
The song, composed by MM Keeravani, will be performed during the ceremony by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
The wildly popular song from the SS Rajamouli directorial has also been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. 'Naatu Naatu' features a dance battle between the film's lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is based on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s.
Besides the two leads, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles. The epic action drama had its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022. The sequel for the film is currently under development.
The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Topics: RRR SS Rajamouli Ram Charan
