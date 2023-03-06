'Not A Victim': Chris Rock Criticises Will Smith's Infamous Oscars Slap

Comedian-actor Chris Rock has finally spoken out about Will Smith slapping him on Oscars 2022 night, a year after the incident took place. In a stand-up special at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, Rock got candid about the incident.

During the event, which took place a year ago, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In particular, he cracked a joke about her hair; Jada suffers from a hair loss condition called Alopecia.

In response to the comment, Smith slapped him onstage and on live television. The comedian has now opened up about the incident -when people asked him about the slap and why he didn’t do anything about it, he said: “Why didn’t you do anything back?’ Cause I got parents. Cause I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”