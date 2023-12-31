Year-Ender: Why I Don’t Believe in God Yet Think Rafi Is His Best Gift to Music

So, what’s the reason for this overriding plethora of tributes in the form of thousands of programmes from Barbados to Brisbane? And why is it that common citizens to eminent luminaries from Jhumri Talaiyya to Johannesburg are labelling Rafi Sahab as their favourite singer?

If the craze subsists across continents even 43 years after his death, it is apparent that Rafi's singing genius is being universally hailed by all hues of castes, creeds, faiths, and nationalities.

The unabated euphoria is also a significant pointer that apart from his immaculate singing, Rafi's genial persona and stories of generosity have impacted the social consciousness so strongly that old and young alike worship him as a Saint-Singer! Simply put, Rafi is in a class of his own.

One can comprehend the reason for affection in the case of senior citizens as Rafi's songs were part of their lives, a source of solace and wisdom in every situation.

Of course, each song had a connotation to a significant happening yet it is inexplicable as to why people do not connect with other singers in such a highly emotive manner as they do with Rafi? And how come his songs have been assimilated in the soul by the younger generations too and they sway to his melodies?