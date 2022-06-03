No, This Mohammed Rafi Song About Kashmir Wasn’t Banned by Congress

A video of a song, titled 'Jannat Ki Hai Tasveer Yeh', sung by late singer Mohammed Rafi is being shared on social media platforms.

The video is being shared to insinuate that since the song discusses the issue of Pakistan staking a claim over Kashmir, the Pakistani government in 1966 had asked its Indian counterpart to ban the song, and the Indian government obliged.

However, the claim is false. The song, which was part of a 1966 film called Johar in Kashmir, was not banned. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had called for various cuts and edits in the film, one of which included replacing the words 'Haji Pir' in one line of the song in question.