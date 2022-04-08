Review: 'Taanakkaran' is a Unique Cop Story Backed by Powerful Acting

The Tamil film industry loves the cop universe. There have been films that have celebrated encounter killings as “heroism”, elevating the action heroes as super cops. And then there are those that portray the reality of police brutality. But Taanakkaran is neither. It is one step ahead, where it delves deep to address the root cause of the problem and attempt to answer why police officers behave the way they do.

At no point does the film try to glorify or justify their actions. Taanakkaran represents the plight of the officers as it is - how they are forced to be the servants of the system built by the British, that has literally gone obsolete and is no longer relevant.

The film, which is streaming on Disney + Hotstar, is bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner Potential Studios LLP, and stars Vikram Prabhu, Anjali Nair, Lal, MS Bhaskar and Madhusudhan Rao.