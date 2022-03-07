‘Unembellished Truth’: A Kashmiri Pandit’s Take on ‘The Kashmir Files’

“Spread my ashes in my lost home in Kashmir,” Anupam Kher, who plays the internally displaced Pushkarnath Pandit, says on his deathbed to his grandson, Krishna, a college student. And thus begins the protagonist’s odyssey into the most vehemently denied truth of independent India.

The door to the Kashmir ‘matrix’ is opened for Krishna by Professor Radhika Menon (played by Pallavi Joshi), a most lethal groomer. She wants Krishna to run for the post of university student association president so that he can support the calls of Kashmiri separatists. Having a Kashmiri Pandit boy speaking about his trip to attend the cremation of his grandfather and, at the same time, being a voice of ‘blameless’ terrorists would be a coup for Menon’s crowd.