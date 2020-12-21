'The Kashmir Files' Shoot Halted as Mithun Falls Sick on the Sets
The veteran actor was shooting in Mussoorie when the incident took place.
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who had been shooting for The Kashmir Files, fell sick on the sets of the film and the shoot came to a halt. Reports suggest that Mithun was suffering from a stomach infection but was still shooting in Mussoorie.
The film's director Vivek Agnihotri said in a statement, "We were shooting for a big action sequence. Everything was centred around Mithun Chakraborty's character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand or stay still in that condition but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot. In no time, it was so bad I couldn’t imagine anybody shooting in such a condition. But, he went ahead and gave the shot. That is the reason why he has been a superstar. He told me in the last so many years he hasn't fallen sick. He was constantly asking me, 'your shooting is not getting halted right?' I am really, really surprised because I haven't seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly.”
Agnihotri said that Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most hardworking actors he has come across. “Mithun Da is the most focused hardworking and professional actor and that's why he is a superstar. Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew and any film.”
