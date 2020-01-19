19 January 1990 is a reminder of the exodus by Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, the memories of which are clear even today.
  • 1. Gathering of the Storm
  • 2. The Night of 19 January & After
  • 3. A Question of Numbers & Definitions
  • 4. In Between Refugee Camps and Rehabilitation Policies
How, 30 Yrs Ago, Kashmiri Pandits Became Refugees in Their Country
Aliza Noor
India

It was the cold, bitter and terrifying night of 19 January 1990 when the life of Kashmiri Pandits spiralled into one of the worst nightmares in the Valley. In the midst of political rivalries, radical Islamisation and militant insurgency, the Kashmiri Pandits — the Hindu minority community in the Valley — were driven out in one of the most unprecedented exoduses in India’s history.

Their plight is an intricate and difficult one to tell. One that is rife with murders, gangrapes, grenade blasts, encounters, arrests, disappearances, myriad slogans in favour of freedom from India, for Pakistan, in favour of extremists and against Pandits’ brethren.

30 years later, the events from 1980’s-90’s are still debated, with their experience being brought up every now and then to fight political battles. The film industry is venturing into depicting their exodus on-screen with Shikara in 2020.

But what triggered the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and what transpired thereafter? Here’s what happened.

