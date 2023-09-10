Writer-director Jayant Digambar Somalkar’s debut Marathi feature film Sthal (A Match) opens with a dream sequence. Savita, a young girl in her early 20s, sits along with 10 other women in a small room and interviews a potential suitor. She is assertive, the women around her are giggling, and they are free.

Simple, yet far-fetching, the dream remains just that. And it sets the tone for the film ahead.